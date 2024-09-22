Celtic v Falkirk: John McGlynn names his team to face Brendan Rodgers' side in Premier Sports Cup
Former Aberdeen youngster Finn Yeats has been handed a start in the middle of the park alongside Brad Spencer and Dylan Tait – with the other ten starters as expected.
Captain Coll Donaldson has shaken off any injury fears to skipper the side with new loan signing Luke Graham joining the returning Jamie Sneddon on the bench.
Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Henderson, Donaldson, Mackie, Spencer, Yeats, Tait, Agyeman, Miller, MacIver.
Subs: Sneddon, Hayward, McCann, McKenna, Oliver, Graham, Ross, McCafferty, McCrone.
As for Celtic, it is a much-changed starting eleven from Brendan Rodgers after his side’s 5-1 win in the Champions League over Slovan Bratislava last time out.
Celtic: Schmeichel, Ralston, Welsh, Trusty, Valle, McGregor, Bernardo, Hatate, Forrest, Palma, Idah.
Subs: Bain, Taylor, Kyogo, Kuhn, Yang, Holm, Nawrocki, Engles, Donovan.
