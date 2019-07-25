Falkirk's players after last season's relegation

Can Falkirk go back up? Here’s how others have fared in the past decade

Falkirk’s avowed aim following last season’s relegation will be to bounce back at the first attempt?

Here’s a look at the other teams who have tried to climb quickly out of Scottish football’s third tier over the past 10 years - with varying degrees of success

2008-09: Division 1 - bottom. Next season - bottom again (relegated). Where are they now? - League One.

1. CLYDE

2008-09: Division 1 - 7th (demoted to Division 3). Next season - Champions (promoted). Now - Premiership.

2. LIVINGSTON

2009-10: Division 1 - 9th (relegated in play-offs). Next season - 6th. Where are they now? - League One

3. AIRDRIE

2009-10: Division 1 - bottom. Next season - 2nd (promoted). Where are they now? - Championship.

4. AYR UNITED

