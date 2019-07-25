Can Falkirk go back up? Here’s how others have fared in the past decade
Falkirk’s avowed aim following last season’s relegation will be to bounce back at the first attempt?
Here’s a look at the other teams who have tried to climb quickly out of Scottish football’s third tier over the past 10 years - with varying degrees of success
1. CLYDE
2008-09: Division 1 - bottom. Next season - bottom again (relegated). Where are they now? - League One.
2. LIVINGSTON
2008-09: Division 1 - 7th (demoted to Division 3). Next season - Champions (promoted). Now - Premiership.
3. AIRDRIE
2009-10: Division 1 - 9th (relegated in play-offs). Next season - 6th. Where are they now? - League One
4. AYR UNITED
2009-10: Division 1 - bottom. Next season - 2nd (promoted). Where are they now? - Championship.
