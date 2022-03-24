Camelon's game against Tranent in two-for-one ticket offer

Johnny Harvey’s side face one of his old clubs in the form of premier division high-flyers Tranent Juniors at Carmuirs Park this weekend in the East of Scotland League Cup’s group stage and the offer will see the Mariners as one of 231 clubs involved in the scheme.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, lottery players helped raise £12.5m worth of relief funds for community clubs including Camelon, helping them survive when they were effectively shut down for months on end.

Over 100,000 tickets are available across the UK and it is only on this weekend.

Carmuirs Park (Picture: Scott Louden)

Scotland legend and National Lottery Football Weekends ambassador Ally McCoist is promoting the offer, saying: “In nearly every corner of the country, you will find a football club which does much more than just kick a ball around on a Saturday afternoon.

“These clubs make a difference to so many in their community and they suffered perhaps more than any other part of our game during the pandemic.

“The support of National Lottery players has been crucial in helping them survive and now you can support them again, but this time from the terraces.

Harvey added: “We need to give something back to our support because we have let our fans down this year.