Camelon snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against 10-man Blackburn United

Camelon go 2-1 ahead against Blackburn.

The Mariners were in great position to take all the points when they went into a 3-1 lead over the visitors, who had seen a player sent off in the first half.

But a late collapse saw Blackburn take the win with three goals – and they even had the luxury of being able to miss a penalty.

Camelon took the lead on 10 minutes through Mikey Wallace before Blackburn equalised from a Calum Heath free kick.

However United were soon down to ten men and a goal behind after Camelon took the lead once again courtesy of a well-placed free kick.

Shortly after the break the Mariner extended their lead and at 3-1 against ten men at home looked to have the points in the bag.

But Blackburn had other ideas.

A curler from Heath reduced the defecit then a header from Richard Hutton saw the ten men drew level.

The next goal was going to prove crucial and unfortunately for Camelon it went the way of the visitors when Andy McQuillan scored the winner with nine minutes to go.

The result saw Camelon move to equal second bottom of the Premier Division table.

They now sit one place ahead of Whitehill Welfare on the same nine point tally after 10 games played, with Camelon having played one game less.

This weekend they will take what may prove to be a welcome rest from league duty when they welcome Kirkintilloch Rob Roy to Carsmuir Park in the Challenge Cup.