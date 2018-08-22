Camelon set up Dunipace derby with cup victory

Camelon Juniors defeated Heriot Watt University 4-1 on Saturday to set up a ‘mouth-watering’ local derby against Dunipace in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Camelon comfortably brushed aside Heriot Watt in the first round, with two goals in either half coming before a late consolation from the Uni team.

Camelon bounced back from a 2-1 defeat to Broxburn

Manager Gordon Herd is now looking forward to a rare derby match with the Pace.

“Dunipace are my home town team and it’s probably the closest we will get to a derby,” he told The Falkirk Herald.

“We’ve got Linlithgow in the league, but this is a tie that hasn’t been produced in a wee while.

“It’ll be one for the locals to get along to and maybe a few neutrals. Hopefully we will get a good crowd.”

Dunipace started their East of Scotland League campaign with a 5-0 victory over Eyemouth and Herd knows it won’t be an easy tie.

“Dunipace look like they are going quite well,” he added. “It’ll be a mouth-watering tie.”

In terms of Saturday’s victory over Heriot Watt, Herd was pleased but thought his side again started slowly.

“We seem to keep our performances for the second half, but once we got going we played some decent stuff.

“It was pleasing to go into half-time two goals up and thankfully we got the third goal and that pretty much killed the game.

“We made five or six changes so it was pleasing that we got a bit of a reaction from the boys.”

The Mariners return to league action on Saturday when they travel to face an Edinburgh United side who they have already beaten 3-1 this season.

“They came to Camelon and put in a spirited performance,” Herd added.

“The league is our bread and butter - we want to get promoted. The cup can be a nice distraction, but the league is the main aim.”