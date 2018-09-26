Camelon set up Broxburn rematch with quarter final victory

It’s been nothing but cup, cup, cup for Camelon Juniors of late, but a convincing 4-1 victory over Dalkeith Thistle has set up their most important cup tie yet.

The quarter final of the Alex Jack Cup saw the Mariners defeat Dalkeith and set up a semi-final tie with Broxburn Athletic, the only team to beat them in competitive action this campaign.

Camelon manager Gordon Herd is hoping they can keep that defeat out of their minds and get revenge when the two sides meet again on October 20.

“I’m looking forward to it. I said to the boys it’s a double-edged sword – we can go and get a bit of revenge on them and plus it could set us up for a cup final.

“I am quite confident that the boys will have the determination to go and get revenge. Broxburn are a good side but I think if we click we can take care of them.”

Another cup competition, the South Challenge Cup, has pitted Camelon against Gretna 2008 of the Lowland League.

Camelon have lost just one game this campaign, to semi final opponents Broxburn

Herd sees the tie as a chance to understand the level that his players need to reach as they aim for promotion.

“It’s a test for us. Gretna are near the bottom of the Lowland League and that is the league we are aspiring to get to.

“It’ll be a marker to see where we are at and where we need to get.

“I would fancy us against anybody in a one-off cup tie. We have a lot of supporters going down and it’s a great day out for the fans, but we are there to get into the next round of the cup.”

Despite cup success having been frequent this season, Herd is looking forward to the next couple of games – which are both in the league.

A visit to St Andrews is first up before Jeanfield Swifts are guests at Carmuirs Park.

“They are big league games. If we can get by these two with six points then it will really set us up going into Broxburn and Gretna.

“But these are bigger games than the Broxburn and Gretna games, as far as I’m concerned.”

Camelon go into this weekend’s action having only played three games in what is set to be a competitive league.