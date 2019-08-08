Camelon set to be history-makers in Scottish Cup

Camelon are set to be history makers this weekend when they play in the first preliminary round of the Scottish Cup, writes Craig Turnbull.

It is the first time the Mariners have been involved in the senior version of the competition after their switch from the juniors to the East of Scotland League last year.

Despite not obtaining a SFA licence, which would permit them entry to the competition annually, Gordon Herd’s men qualified on football merit after winning the South of Scotland Shield last season.

And everyone at the club is looking forward to making their bow at Carmuirs Park on Saturday against South of Scotland side Newton Stewart.

Herd told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s a bit of history for the club and we are looking forward to it. “It’s a massive carrot knowing the winners of this tie play Auchinleck Talbot or Dundonald Bluebell.

“We need to bring a decent performance and get back to where we should be. It’s a home tie which is massive.

“There’s certainly a lot of excitement, we’re a young management team and this is a great opportunity for the players. Hopefully some of our experience can run off on the players on the day.”

Herd is not stranger to the competition having played for Linlithgow Rose when they famously reached the fourth round before being put out by eventual 2008 finalists Queen of the South.

And his journey back then also began with an encounter against Saturday’s opponents.

He said: “As fate would have it my first game in the Scottish Cup with Linlithgow Rose was against Newton Stewart, we went down there and won 7-0.

“We were lucky enough to get through and ended up playing the eventual finalists that year Queen of the South. Of course, it will be a totally different game this time around. We had an experienced Rose side whereas we’ve got a young team. I can remember being quite nervous in the dressing room whether it’s a Scottish Cup or Scottish Junior Cup there is definitely a different feel to the game.

“It’s a one-off tie and if you’re not on your game you can get found out.”

Kick off at Carmuirs Park is at 3pm.