Camelon ready for Scottish Cup tie against Auchlinleck Talbot

Gordon Herd says Camelon are gearing it for one of the biggest game’s in the club’s history when they take on junior side Auchinleck Talbot in the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup.

The Mariners entered the senior competition for the first time this season after winning the South of Scotland Shield and won through to face the Ayrshire giants after a 4-0 victory over Newton Stewart.

The West Superleague champions Auchinleck needed a replay to dispose of Dundonald Bluebell in their first preliminary round clash but did so in style after a 6-1 win.

There’s a buzz around the area ahead of the 3pm kick off at Carmuirs on Saturday and Mariners boss Herd underlined the importance of the tie.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “We’re not going to under play it, this is probably one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

“Financially it could be massive – especially if we can get through – and it will give the boys and the committee a taste of what it is like to be in Scottish Cup every year.

“I’ve always said we feel we can give anyone a game at Carmuirs Park.

“It will be tough and we will give them the respect they deserve but it won’t change the way we play.

”Auchinleck had a good cup run last season and won the West League and they are a very successful side.

“There’s an excitement about the place. The fans, the committee, the players and the staff are excited, so we can’t wait for Saturday.

“We just want to go out there and put on a show. Auchinleck will bring a good crowd with them so we’re expecting around a 1000 there and I think there will be a lot of neutrals as well.”

Camelon go into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Whitehill Welfare last week with former Falkirk forward Mark Stowe grabbing a last-minute winner. The victory moves Herd’s men up to sixth in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

He said: “I’ve always said we were in a bit of a false position to begin with. It was nice to be on the end of a late goal for a change.

“Mark’s came back from Falkirk. He was a bit disheartened with football but after a break he has come in and showed up well and he deserved his goal.”

Herd has one player missing from his side for Saturday with midfielder Andy Kay ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Herd said: “It’s unfortunate he’s been here since the beginning everyone so he’ll be disappointed to miss this but everyone else is fit which is good.”