Camelon prove doubters wrong after Linlithgow Rose victory, says Herd

Camelon boss Gordon Herd was delighted with his players’ response after they clinched an impressive 3-2 victory away at East of Scotland Premier Division early pacesetters Linlithgow Rose last Saturday.

Danny Smith cancelled out Conor McKenzie’s early strike, but further goals from Alan Snedden and Jordan Herron put the Mariners in a commanding position before Ruari MacLennan reduced the deficit towards the end.

It was a hugely satisfying victory for Herd and his Camelon men and they were pleased to prove the doubters wrong after a difficult start to the season.

“I’m delighted we won the game, we knew we weren’t far away from producing a performance like that.

“A lot of people had wrote us off already and I think the bookies had us at 6/1 to win it. It certainly wasn’t a smash and grab.

“This team has had a couple of knocks with Jeanfield and Blackburn, we drew with Broxburn and got a point but it should have been three.

“But to go away to Linlithgow and win considering the start they have made was great and I think the performance merited a bigger scoreline. It was a great response from this young side and full credit goes to them I thought they were magnificent.”

Both managers were shown a yellow card in the game by the referee with Herd unhappy at the way some decisions were going.

He said: “Passions in the game rise, we want to win the game and I just felt a wee bit frustration with the way one or two decisions were going.”

This weekend the Mariners are away to Whitehill Welfare and Herd is hoping his side can build on last week’s impressive win.

He said: “We are aware that anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“It’s down to the players to use that belief and confidence the result last week should give them and take it into the match with Whitehill Welfare.

“It’s a tough game, they have come down from the Lowland League they have had a bit of shaky start they will be looking at the table and where we are but anyone is capable of beating anyone on their day.”

Meanwhile, Camelon have found out they will face Auchinleck Talbot in the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup on August 31 after they beat Dundonald Bluebell 6-1 in a replay.