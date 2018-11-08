Camelon let level drop despite win

Camelon Juniors have been in fine form recently, winning 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions – including a 4-2 victory against Craigroyston on Saturday.

However, boss Gordon Herd believes his players took their eye off the ball in the 4-2 victory, in which they were pegged back to 2-2 having led 2-0.

“I think the boys went there and took Craigroyston lightly, to be honest,” Herd told the Falkirk Herald.

“We weren’t at it, the tempo wasn’t there and I had a bit to say to them at half-time. I wasn’t happy with the performance levels.

“To be fair to Craigroyston, they could have gone into half-time a goal up.

“We were a wee bit better second half but overall I wasn’t happy with how we approached the game, we can’t just decide when we turn up.”

Craigroyston have taken a couple of heavy defeats this season – although they have won three matches – losing 9-0 to Jeanfield Swifts and 8-0 to Linlithgow Rose.

That may have been in the minds of the players, Herd admitted.

“I think it maybe was [in their minds]. We highlighted it last week, about going to get our goal difference up.

“So maybe it’s got into their heads that they are going down to come away with a barrel load of goals.”

Herd was quick to add that the victory is still huge in their title challenge.

“When you come away with a 4-2 win away from home, it’s not a bad thing.”