Camelon let level drop despite win

Camelon manager Gordon Herd
Camelon manager Gordon Herd

Camelon Juniors have been in fine form recently, winning 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions – including a 4-2 victory against Craigroyston on Saturday.

However, boss Gordon Herd believes his players took their eye off the ball in the 4-2 victory, in which they were pegged back to 2-2 having led 2-0.

“I think the boys went there and took Craigroyston lightly, to be honest,” Herd told the Falkirk Herald.

“We weren’t at it, the tempo wasn’t there and I had a bit to say to them at half-time. I wasn’t happy with the performance levels.

“To be fair to Craigroyston, they could have gone into half-time a goal up.

“We were a wee bit better second half but overall I wasn’t happy with how we approached the game, we can’t just decide when we turn up.”

Craigroyston have taken a couple of heavy defeats this season – although they have won three matches – losing 9-0 to Jeanfield Swifts and 8-0 to Linlithgow Rose.

That may have been in the minds of the players, Herd admitted.

“I think it maybe was [in their minds]. We highlighted it last week, about going to get our goal difference up.

“So maybe it’s got into their heads that they are going down to come away with a barrel load of goals.”

Herd was quick to add that the victory is still huge in their title challenge.

“When you come away with a 4-2 win away from home, it’s not a bad thing.”