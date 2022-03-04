Camelon: League cup a good distraction, says boss Harvey

The Mariners travelled to Perth in the relegation zone, hoping to pull off a surprise result, but the hosts won comfortably 4-1, with Camelon also having a player sent off.

The boss was clear the match result was a fair one.

"They deserved to win the game and it’s one to put behind us,” said Harvey.

Camelon manager Johnny Harvey (Pic: Scott Louden)

"Getting a man sent off didn’t help but we didn’t do enough to win the game.

"Jeanfield are a good side but we didn’t help ourselves on the day.”

Camelon are now nine points from safety after 26 matches and are still second bottom. It will be a really tough ask now for them to stay up.

Hawick Royal Albert United, of Conference B, are the first trip for Harvey’s side in group I and the boss sees it as a challenging fixture.

He said: “All of the matches will be tough. It is a group with a good mix of sides with different strengths.

“Hawick will give us a real test down there. We have a local match in there too against Syngenta and Tranent will be a tough one.

"Lochore Welfare beat Syngenta the other day, so they have something about them too.”