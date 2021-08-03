Camelon keep winning run going with cup win at Whitburn

Camelon manager Andy Colley was pleased to keep up their 100 percent start to the season

Second half goals from Euan Baird and Kyle Mowatt helped the Mariners progress past a potential banana skin in the second round against their First Division Conference X opponents.

You never know what you're getting with these ex-junior teams," Camelon manager Andy Colley told the Herald.

"It's a different style of play to the Premier Division teams, it's quite physical.

"We played well in the first half but rode our luck at times, our keeper had to make a few good saves.

"The second half was a different story, we dominated play and thoroughly deserved our 2-0 victory.”

Colley also praised the recent performances of summer signing Lewis McArthur.

The Camelon boss brought the 21-year old central midfielder with him from Bathgate Thistle and has had to deploy him as a centre back due to injuries.

"He’s only 21 and still learning the game but we have had to move him back because of injuries and he has been outstanding in defence.”

In a rare occurrence, there are no midweek fixtures in the East of Scotland leagues which will give Camelon a full seven days to prepare for their next Premier Division fixture at home to Dundonald Bluebell.

The Fifers have had a mixed start to their campaign with two wins, two losses and one draw and Colley expects a physical match this weekend.

"We know a bit about them, they're quite direct and they're an older team so very experienced.