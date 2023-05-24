Camelon Juniors: Wylde sees fans coming back after sensational comeback win

A Jamie McAllister hat-trick and a Lewis Paton goal sealed the three points despite the visitors taking a 2-0 lead, and scoring an 88th minute equaliser to make it 3-3.

“We were outstanding,” Wylde said. “Even in the first half, we had total control. We missed a penalty again but luckily it didn’t cost us in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They went one up from a long throw and then we went two down within minutes of the second half and I couldn’t believe it.

(Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

“But we then ran over the top of them. Even when they brought it back to 3-3, I put on attacking players and we went for it. I knew we had it in us to win.

“Jamie McAllister was outstanding and the winning goal was a cracker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our goalkeeper Jacob Welna was so far out of his goal, like I told him to, and he placed the ball right onto his head and the finish was perfect.

"The place erupted and the support was brilliant too, it looked so busy and I think after seeing that they would want to come back.

"I spoke to a supporter after the game and he said ‘it is a joy to see the team trying to play football’ and it is messages like that, for me, that really show we are going in the right direction.”