Camelon Juniors celebrate securing Scottish Cup second round spot after 2-1 win over ex-SPFL side Albion Rovers.

“I am delighted for the boys to get through what was a really tough tie,” he said. “ We knew that it would be difficult, playing a team here who are from the league above. We knew the strengths that Albion Rovers would bring to game. We started the game on the front foot and could have been three or four goals up within the opening 15/20 minutes. They carried a threat and we have away a silly goal, losing our concentration a little bit. But we dealt with that really well and we were solid. We regrouped in the second half. They made it difficult for us bit Kirky (Jordan) did what he has done consistently for us since I joined the club and popped up with a big goal. I thought GT (Graham) was brilliant too, I said to the boys to just keep giving him the ball! We had recently spoken about his numbers, goals and assists, and he’s doing that now. I know Sandy Clark well and he had Albion Rovers set up really well.”