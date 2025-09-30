Camelon Juniors earn spot in Scottish Cup second round after dumping out ex-SPFL side Albion Rovers
Camelon Juniors reached the second round of this season’s Scottish Cup after a hard-earned 2-1 win over Scottish Lowland Football League opposition last Saturday.
The Mariners, unbeaten in the East of Scotland Premier Division after six outings, defeated Albion Rovers 2-1 at home thanks to goals in each half from Graham Taylor and Jordan Kirkpatrick. Sandy Clark’s side levelled up the tie after 25 minutes through Tony Garth after Taylor’s early opener, but Camelon kept on going and eventually notched a winner ten minutes from time when Kirkpartick fired home.
Boss Tam Scobbie hailed his two goalscorers for what they brought to the tie, and for his team’s overall performance against a higher-division club with an experienced manager.
“I am delighted for the boys to get through what was a really tough tie,” he said. “ We knew that it would be difficult, playing a team here who are from the league above. We knew the strengths that Albion Rovers would bring to game. We started the game on the front foot and could have been three or four goals up within the opening 15/20 minutes. They carried a threat and we have away a silly goal, losing our concentration a little bit. But we dealt with that really well and we were solid. We regrouped in the second half. They made it difficult for us bit Kirky (Jordan) did what he has done consistently for us since I joined the club and popped up with a big goal. I thought GT (Graham) was brilliant too, I said to the boys to just keep giving him the ball! We had recently spoken about his numbers, goals and assists, and he’s doing that now. I know Sandy Clark well and he had Albion Rovers set up really well.”
Camelon now host Whitburn Juniors in the Premier Division on Wednesday night as they look to extend their unbeaten run. They currently sit fifth with six wins from six and are only six points off leaders Jeanfield Swifts - who have crucially played three more games than the newly-promoted Mariners.
Elsewhere, Dunipace’s cup woes continued last Saturday as they exited the Scottish Communities Cup at the second-round stage after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Muirkirk Juniors at DCL Westfield. Danny Smith’s side were 4-2 up against the West of Scotland Second Division high-flyers but drew 4-4 and couldn’t find a winner in extra-time.