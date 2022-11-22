Camelon Juniors: We'll take any goal that counts, says boss after derby win over Dyes

A last-gasp deflected strike from Steven Day sealed a place in the third round of the competition, with the Dyes holding on to the death despite going down to nine men – with Declan Fitzpatrick and Ryan McElwee both being sent off.

"We always knew we were going up against a very good side,” Mariners boss Stewart Kenny told the Falkirk Herald. “They play very nice football and although they are a level below us, we all know what direction they are headed in. I believe both clubs will be playing against each other next season.

"When they went down to ten men in the first half, nothing really changed and it was a tight match, I didn’t want to swap around anything at that point. It was still early on in the game.

Camelon boss Stewart Kenny (Pic: Scott Louden)

"From a manager’s point of view, being the team with the full capacity is actually tough because you know if that team find a goal and beat you then it is really, really bad and your under pressure.

"The expectation got even higher when they went down to nine men in the second half and I did go more attacking at that point to try and win the game. Anything can happen in a derby-style match.

"The goal we got was aided by a deflection but we’ll take any goal if it counts. We’re winning games now and I’ll take wins any way they come. Doing it the hard way builds character in a team for sure.”

Camelon now face fellow First Division side Glenrothes in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round on Saturday.

Looking ahead to that match, boss Kenny said: “They have been excellent this season and I came across them a few times as Oakley boss. They are joint-top of our league for a reason and they play good football.

"The pitch is big up there and that will suit them for sure. It is a chance for us to go up there and give a good account of ourselves.

"We’re using the cup matches as a way to give players game-time and this one will be no different. Alan Comrie will hopefully get another 45 minutes at least alongside a few others who are returning from injuries.