Camelon Juniors under 20s side granted CAS status again

Camelon currently have five players from their under 20s side who will feature regularly in the first team this season (Pic: Scott Louden)

CAS is the Scottish FA’s structure that defines, operates and partially funds the Academy system in this country, alongside a games programme.

It governs the development of players from the age of 11 to 17, rising to Under-18 level from August 2018.

Clubs are assessed against set criteria and a set of Measurable Performance Outcomes (MPOs), which take into account performance in areas like domestic and international appearances for home-grown players, coaching qualifications, facilities, talent identification and sports science and medicine set-ups.

It is yet more positive news for the Mariners who also saw their SFA Club Licence granted again earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Carmuirs Park side said: “ We would like to thank club s and under 20s secretary Allan Morrison for his dedication and hard work on achieving such an accreditation for the club and its pathway it shows the hard work going on to make the club a success on and off the field.

“This season our under 20s have enhanced the development opportunities for the players by adding two A Licence coaches along with a dedicated goalkeeping coach and a sports scientist, this shows the commitment to excel in the necessary criteria needed for CAS Lite and further push our commitment to bringing in the best coaching staff possible.

“The SFA Licence and CAS are two fantastic achievements back-to-back for the Club and shows how committed and dedicated the club are to the continued success at Camelon Juniors FC.

"We also have two new additions to our pathway in Maddiston 2004s and Forth Valley 2005s who are both playing at the highest level within the CSFA A Leagues and see the pathway as the best possible avenue for the players to be a success and this also fits in with the Club’s vision of building our own players through the pathway created.