Camelon Juniors to be given cup reprieve after Kelty Hearts field ineligible player

For the second time this season, Camelon Juniors are to win a cup match on technical grounds after their opposition fielded an ineligible player.

Earlier on in the campaign, Camelon were given a bye in the final of the Alex Jack Cup against Bo'ness United as the B.Us fielded an ineligible player in their semi-final victory over Haddington Athletic.

Gordon Herd said Kelty phoned to admit to the error

This time, Camelon played against Lowland League Kelty Hearts, giving a good account of themselves before going down 2-0 in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup, with their opponents noticing after the game that they had fielded an ineligible player.

Camelon manager Gordon Herd told the Falkirk Herald this morning that he was phoned by Kelty Hearts on Sunday morning and the club admitted to the mistake they had made. Kelty had initially hoped that the match could be replayed but given the situation with Bo'ness earlier in the campaign, Herd added "It can't be one rule for one, and one for another".

Herd said: "It's more or less certain that they'll be kicked out. It's a formality and we are just waiting on it being announced.

"The boy that they played illegally scored and took the corner for the second, I actually thought he was man of the match."

The default victory means Camelon are still to lose a cup match this campaign and remain in all competitions, and will face one of Peebles, Jeanfield Swifts or Bonnyrigg Rose in the semi-final of the tournament.

Kelty Hearts posted on Twitter this morning saying "It's a cast iron guarantee we will be kicked out of the competition and deservedly so."

In a statement earlier in the week, the Fifers said: "It is with regret that the club has today had to notify the East of Scotland FA that we believe we unknowingly played an ineligible player in yesterday's Football Nation Qualifying Cup tie against Camelon.

"Everyone associated with the club apologise sincerely to the East of Scotland FA, competition sponsors Football Nation, Camelon JFC and our players, management, sponsors and loyal supporters for this error."