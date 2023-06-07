News you can trust since 1845
Camelon Juniors sign up trio ahead of new season

Camelon Juniors have announced a trio of new signings as manager Gordon Wylde begins to shape his squad for the upcoming promotion push from the East of Scotland First Division.
By Ben Kearney
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read

Goalkeepers Evan Collumbine and Gregor Knight have joined the Mariners alongside midfielder Sam Collumbine.

Wylde said: “Sam is a player I have seen playing at a very good level with Linlithgow and Sauchie over the last four years. He is a very experienced player for being so young so once again when I was told he was available we made contact with him to see his thoughts on coming to Camelon.

"Evan is a goalkeeper I have known for a long time where I coached him at Forth Valley Academy. When I moved to Queen’s Park, I recommended Evan to Queen’s and they signed him. Evan has matured into a very good young goalkeeper.

Evan and Sam (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)Evan and Sam (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)
"He played a lot of games this season at Sauchie where he saw them come runners-up in the East of Scotland Premier Division so when I knew he was available we got straight onto working with him again.

"Gregor has been at Motherwell for the past year and is a very good goalkeeper too. He has also been around the schools’ international team, and he came highly recommended by the coaching staff from the under-20s. The first team coaching staff have been to watch him towards the end of the 20s season and he really looks to have the potential to go on and do well. He has just turned 16 but plays like a 20-year-old and he is very assured and confident for a young boy.”

