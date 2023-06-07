Camelon Juniors sign up trio ahead of new season

Goalkeepers Evan Collumbine and Gregor Knight have joined the Mariners alongside midfielder Sam Collumbine.

Wylde said: “Sam is a player I have seen playing at a very good level with Linlithgow and Sauchie over the last four years. He is a very experienced player for being so young so once again when I was told he was available we made contact with him to see his thoughts on coming to Camelon.

"Evan is a goalkeeper I have known for a long time where I coached him at Forth Valley Academy. When I moved to Queen’s Park, I recommended Evan to Queen’s and they signed him. Evan has matured into a very good young goalkeeper.

Evan and Sam (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

"He played a lot of games this season at Sauchie where he saw them come runners-up in the East of Scotland Premier Division so when I knew he was available we got straight onto working with him again.