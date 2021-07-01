Camelon Juniors' SFA licence renewed

Having the club's SFA licence renewed is "massive" says Mariners chairman Gary Clark

Chairman Gary Clark, who was appointed to the role in February, and his fellow committee members have had to work to ensure the club met all the required criteria to be granted the licence which will allow them to continue to compete in the Scottish Cup.

This work came against the backdrop of the departure of a number of first teams players and coaching staff in March where subsequent allegations about the handling of club finances were made.

However, with the criteria being met for the SFA licence to be granted, the committee are hoping to close the book on a brief but difficult chapter in the club’s history.

"This is absolutely massive for the club,” said Mr Clark.

"The committee have worked tirelessly and diligently along with officials from the SFA in order for this to happen and, as the chairman of the club, I can’t thank them enough.

“We will be sharing even more good news very soon surrounding the continued development of Camelon Juniors to make sure the events which have blighted our club recently never happen again and to put the club on an even footing for the next hundred years for you the fans, who are the lifeblood of the club.

“From a personal point of view these months have been some of the most testing and tiring times of my life but through it all with the help of the committee, who I really can’t thank enough and who have also gone through the personal turmoil, we have managed to start the long way back.

"As well as myself the commitment from the committee and the management team to the club has never wavered to do what is right and give you all a club you can all be proud of.

"We all realise that we still face challenges ahead and we will all do this together as a team.”