Camelon Juniors set up Scottish Cup cracker against Albion Rovers after ten-goal win

Camelon Juniors' Scottish Cup journey will continue after the Mariners made light work of South of Scotland outfit Wigtown & Bladnoch last Saturday.

Tam Scobbie’s side – who have won five from five in the East of Scotland Premier Division – chalked up a 10-0 win on the road to progress to the first round proper after the preliminary tie was initially abandoned the weekend previous following captain Jason Walton’s collapse. The midfielder has since gotten the all clear and is recovering at home.

And a cup cracker is now on the cards with former SPFL side Albion Rovers set to visit the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium on Saturday, September 27.

After his team’s ten-goal showing, Scobbie hailed his players’ attitude and application: “I thought the boys were excellent. It was difficult coming back down after the medical incident last weekend regarding Jason but the guys attitude and application was excellent.

Tam Scobbie’s Camelon Juniors will host Lowland League side Albion Rovers in the first round of this year’s Scottish Cup following their ten-goal preliminary round win (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"The guys went about things in the proper manner. We played some unbelievable football. I felt sorry for Wigtown’s goalkeeper because he actually had a brilliant game. He had three or four great saves. We put on a professional performance.”

Hat-tricks in each half from Ben Scarborough and Jordan Kirkpatrick were added to on the day by a Dean Watson double and goals from Graham Taylor and Ross Kavanagh.

Scobbie added: “So many players put on a performance. If you ask them (hat-trick scorers) then they probably felt that they could have scored more goals! It was a good day.”

Bo’ness Athletic will join Camelon in the first round proper and they will take on Highland League side Keith at Newtown Park on that same weekend.

They continued their great start to life in the Premier Division last Saturday with a 2-0 home win over Sauchie Juniors. Michael Weir grabbed the goals for Willie Irvine’s side, who sit sixth on 14 points from their opening eight games.

The Mariners sit fifth on 15 points but have three games in hand over a handful of clubs in the top six. Danny Smith’s Dunipace – who sit third on 18 points from seven outings – didn’t have a game.

This Saturday it’s South Challenge Cup second round action with Camelon hosting Blantyre Vics. Dunipace travel to Kilwinning Rangers and Athletic travel to Newton Stewart.