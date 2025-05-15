Camelon Juniors round off title-winning East of Scotland season with away win

Camelon Juniors boss Tam Scobbie hailed the impact of his squad’s younger stars after rounding off the East of Scotland first division campaign with a 4-2 away win against Thornton Hibs.

The champions chalked up a four-goal victory in Fife thanks to a Liam McQuaid brace and goals from Jordan Kirkpatrick and under-20 ace Jack Shand.

And former Falkirk star Scobbie was pleased with the impact he got from the under-20s trio who all contributed after coming off the substitutes bench.

He said: “I was pleased to get Shandy (Marc), Jack (Breakall) and Michael (McIlvaney) on. That is important for us, trying to give the younger ones minutes.

Tam Scobbie Camelon manager (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We want them to not only be involved with training but also during a match day. Getting them game time helps them understand the levels they need to play at in order to be in the team. And I thought the three of them did really well.”

On the performance overall, Scobbie added: “The conditions were tough; it was a really warm day and a sticky pitch.

"That slowed the game down but we were really sharp and we had that freshness from bringing in some different players to give them a chance.

"They all had a good enthusiasm about them. We managed to get into a commanding position, 3-0 up, but we then let it slip a little and allowed them to get within a goal of us.

"But I have to give so much credit to the guys because they went and showed how good a squad they are by getting that fourth goal to make it comfortable.”