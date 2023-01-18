Camelon Juniors: Point apiece the right result, says boss after Rosyth draw
Camelon Juniors boss Stewart Kenny says a point apiece in his side’s East of Scotland First Division clash with Rosyth on Saturday was a fair result.
After conceding two penalties in the first half at the Fleet Grounds, one of which was saved by Mariners’ stopper Darren Dolan, Kenny’s side rallied and secured a point after an own goal from Rosyth with 20 minutes to go.
That point keeps Camelon three points above the relegation zone, and only one point behind Coldstream who are above them in the table.
“We were really poor in the first half,” Kenny said of his side’s performance. “We conceded two soft penalties and we were a bit all over the place. In my opinion both of them weren’t penalties but we still were giving them too much space.
“Luckily for us Darren Dolan stepped up and saved the first one. It was criminal to then have another spot kick a couple of minutes later and he was unlucky with that one. The conditions ruined the game completely.
“In the second half, we really dug deep again and found a way to get ourselves back into the game. We were on top and we controlled it.
“There is no doubt our goal was fortuitous but it was just one of those games. The defender loops it over his own goalkeeper. The draw was a fair result.”
Camelon now turn their attention to East of Scotland Qualifying Cup duty on Saturday with a fourth round trip to Edinburgh to take on Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Civil Service Strollers.
Kenny said: “It will be a tough game for us. We will be missing key players due to them being cup-tied.”