Camelon Juniors offer hand to affected Thomas Cook and holiday makers

Multi-billion pound global business is far removed from a little club in the middle of the Falkirk district, but Camelon Juniors have tried to do their bit amid the Thomas Cook collapse.

The Mariners have invited all those holiday-makers left disappointed by the £1.6bn liquidation, and the staff made redundant from the travel agent, to Carmuirs Park.

Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

It’s a small gesture from the East of Scotland League Club ahead of this weekend’s match with Crossgates Primrose, and though Camelon is far removed from the Costas, the Mariners hope to put a smile on some faces or at least offer some relief from the recent events.

The club said: “Everyone at CJFC was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Thomas Cook’s demise. We feel especially for local people who worked for the company, and those who have had their holidays cancelled.

“There’s obviously nothing we can do for the company, but we can do something for the local people affected. So as a small token of support, the committee wish to invite those who have lost their Thomas Cook job and also those who have had their Thomas Cook holiday cancelled, to come and watch our first team play this Saturday for free. We look forward to welcoming you and hopefully taking your mind off things at least for 90 minutes.”

Staff should make themselves known at the gate and holidaymakers should bring proof of their booking to the match, which kicks off at 2.30pm.