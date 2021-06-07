Camelon Juniors mourn passing of cup winner Derek 'Dodger' Haston

The Falkirk Herald coverage of Camelon Juniors beating Whitburn Juniors 2-1 in the Final of the Scottish Junior Cup, May 21 1995. Derek 'Dodger' Hatson - second row, third from left

Hatson, affectionately known as Dodger, was a key part of the Mariners squad who lifted the OVD Scottish Junior Cup in 1995, the first time the trophy had ever been brought back to Carmuirs Park, and is recognised as a club legend.

A 2-0 win over Whitburn in the final at Motherwell’s Fir Park is still looked back on as one of the greatest days in the history of the club.

Unfortunately for left back Hatson, his game was ended early in the first half due to injury but the Mariners were still able to get the job done on the day.

Thousands of supporters welcomed back the triumphant team as the trophy was paraded to the community.

Camelon would go on to cap off a great season by securing a league and cup double when they beat Whitburn in the final day of the league season.

The next year the Mariners would go on to reach the final once again with Haston scoring the winning spot kick in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Pollock in Paisley.

However, they could not replicate the achievement of the previous year and were beaten by Typort in the 1996 final.

Hatson, who worked as a HGV driver, would go on to have a short spell as manager of Camelon between 1999 and 2000.

He was a former pupil at Falkirk High School and remained local, living in Tamfourhill.