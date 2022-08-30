Camelon Juniors: Mariners make it three wins in a row after Scottish Cup progression

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season the Mariners were relegated out of the East of Scotland premier division and they lost their opening two matches of the second division campaign which started last month.

However, last weekend’s win made it three wins in a row for Harvey’s side.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said of his side’s recent form: “The Scottish Cup is of course the cup competition you want to do well in.

"It is good for the players to be able to play in the first round proper, but even from in terms of the interest it brings in how the club are getting on, it can only be a good thing.

“People keep a close eye on it and it gets our profile out there again after a tough few seasons. We want to try and get to that second round and draw on the SPFL sides, but it won’t be easy.”

He also praised his side for their character after a tough start to the season.

“We’ve won four out five games now which is brilliant,” he added. “Anyone who knew about the squad we have built over the summer wouldn’t be surprised at that because we have recruited very well for this division.

“There was no panic from me at the start of the year. I knew what we needed and who was coming back from injury and I felt really positive about the year ahead.