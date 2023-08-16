Camelon took a 10th-minute lead via a Kieran Dolan free-kick before Dean Ballantyne wasted a great chance to equalise by sending a spot kick wide for the visitors.

And second half goals by Kevin Fotheringham (2) and Sam Collumbine won it for Wylde’s side against a Star outfite who had pulled it back to 2-1 with a Chris Robertson strike before then having a man sent off.

“At half-time I said to them thought we were very poor,” gaffer Wylde said post match. “Although we went 1-0 up they were a decent side, they tried to play the game the right way.

Camelon boss Gordon Wylde surveys Saturday’s win over Newtongrange (Pics Scott Louden)

"But you can only do that for so long, especially when we start working and pressing.

"It was a fantastic free-kick to put us ahead and then the goals were shared around.

"I think some of the guys really came into the game.

"Jamie McAllister got more of the ball, started to entertain the people standing on that side.

Kieran Dolan scores from a free-kick to put Camelon 1-0 up

"And when he’s on form like that, particularly maybe the last half hour of the second half, he does really well.

"We weren’t at our best today but the good thing is that we scored four goals and we’ve scored 16 goals this week which you can’t be too unhappy about.”

Camelon – for whom new signing Steven Thicot made his debut as a second half substitute against Newtongrange – now have a free weekend and are next in league action at Lochore Welfare on Saturday, August 26 with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Wylde added: “The break will not really affect the players because we’ll train hard on Thursday and then I don’t know what the arrangements are for Saturday, whether we’ll have a bounce game or a day off.

"We have a few niggles. Playing three games in a week at this level does catch up with them, especially with the intensity with the way the team plays.