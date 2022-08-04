Camelon Juniors: Harvey takes positives from season opener

The Mariners lost out 2-1 at home against the Perth outfit, with Finlay MacKay scoring for the hosts with a well-placed effort.

Last season, Harvey’s side were relegated from the top tier of the East of Scotland League after a shocking campaign and are now in the newly-created first division.

Looking back on the performance, he said: “We started poorly and gave away a sloppy goal, which was frustrating because at that point it just felt like last year all over again.

Camelon boss Johnny Harvey (Photo: Alan Harvey)

“It took us 10/15 minutes to settle into the match but after that I actually felt we handled it well.

"We finished the first half stronger.

“Then we scored a great goal at the start of the second half and we looked decent, but once again a moment cost us a goal.

“We were our own worst enemy on the day but there are positives to take from the performance for sure. I saw the good the bad and the ugly all in one.

"Finlay MacKay took his goal well and our new players will improve us the more they play.”

Camelon face local rivals Dunipace on Saturday in the first round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup, with Harvey adding that the start to the season couldn’t be any tougher in his eyes.

“The start is tough,” he said. “It is a tricky tie for us but one we can win.