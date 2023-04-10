News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
33 minutes ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
50 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
2 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
2 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
3 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche

Camelon Juniors: Goal hero James Finlay reckons Mariners should have beaten Glenrothes

After netting his third league goal in three appearances for Camelon in Saturday’s 1-1 home league draw against Glenrothes, striker James Finlay revealed that he and the rest of the squad were less than satisfied with the final outcome.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST
James Finlay on ball for Camelon (Library pic)James Finlay on ball for Camelon (Library pic)
James Finlay on ball for Camelon (Library pic)

“The boys are disappointed in there,” the ex-Syngenta striker told club media. “We think that’s two points dropped.

“But it’s a good squad here and I hope we can keep building on this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The morale in the team is really good. We’re a team and we’re all together.”

Speaking about his goal, Finlay added: "The ball came to me and I thought: ‘Just get it on target’. As long as you get it on target you’ve always got half a chance and I’m happy it went in.”

Glenrothes