Camelon Juniors: Goal hero James Finlay reckons Mariners should have beaten Glenrothes
After netting his third league goal in three appearances for Camelon in Saturday’s 1-1 home league draw against Glenrothes, striker James Finlay revealed that he and the rest of the squad were less than satisfied with the final outcome.
“The boys are disappointed in there,” the ex-Syngenta striker told club media. “We think that’s two points dropped.
“But it’s a good squad here and I hope we can keep building on this.
“The morale in the team is really good. We’re a team and we’re all together.”
Speaking about his goal, Finlay added: "The ball came to me and I thought: ‘Just get it on target’. As long as you get it on target you’ve always got half a chance and I’m happy it went in.”