Camelon Juniors FC: Club looks to the future with formation of charitable foundation

The body, which has trustee’s from LK Galaxy and Camelon Juniors, has an aim of creating a new pathway from youth to senior football for local youngsters.

Camelon spokesperson, Tony Smith, said:"This is a big step on the journey to embed the club in our local community by providing a full pathway for girls and boys. We are actively now looking to add an over 35s team, ladies team and to establish how we can support disability teams so that we become the most inclusive community focused club possible."

“The charitable community club will have the following key objectives: create a pathway for all age, genders and abilities from fun fours, super fives, 7-a-side, 9-a-side all the way through to 11-a-side football, create a pathway to Camelon Juniors U20s team, create a pathway to Camelon’s first team and develop The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium into a community facility.

Little Kerse Galaxy FC youngsters play on Camelon Juniors' pitch at half time during Saturday's match (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

“Jointly, we will look to field a team in the Professional Pro Youth Scottish Cup to give players the chance to showcase their talents on the professional stage.