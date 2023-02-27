Camelon Juniors FC: Club looks to the future with formation of charitable foundation
Camelon Juniors have announced that they have formed a new charitable community club, in partnership with local team Little Kerse Galaxy.
The body, which has trustee’s from LK Galaxy and Camelon Juniors, has an aim of creating a new pathway from youth to senior football for local youngsters.
Camelon spokesperson, Tony Smith, said:"This is a big step on the journey to embed the club in our local community by providing a full pathway for girls and boys. We are actively now looking to add an over 35s team, ladies team and to establish how we can support disability teams so that we become the most inclusive community focused club possible."
“The charitable community club will have the following key objectives: create a pathway for all age, genders and abilities from fun fours, super fives, 7-a-side, 9-a-side all the way through to 11-a-side football, create a pathway to Camelon Juniors U20s team, create a pathway to Camelon’s first team and develop The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium into a community facility.
“Jointly, we will look to field a team in the Professional Pro Youth Scottish Cup to give players the chance to showcase their talents on the professional stage.
LK Galaxy’s Stu Brown added: "As a relatively new club, we are excited to form this partnership with an established local club like Camelon Juniors who have over 100 years of history in Scottish football. We will continue to provide a platform for our players to develop and display their skills at Little Kerse and by establishing the partnership with Camelon Juniors, it completes a full pathway from grassroots through to senior football for our players."