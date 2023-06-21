News you can trust since 1845
Camelon Juniors: Ex-Bo'ness Athletic ace Scott Sinclair joins Mariners

Camelon Juniors have confirmed the signing of ex-Bo’ness Athletic hitman Scott Sinclair.
By Ben Kearney
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Scott Sinclair (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)Scott Sinclair (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)
Scott Sinclair (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

The striker was playing for Cowdenbeath last term in the Lowland League, but has made the step down to join Gordon Wylde’s team after an agreement was reached between the sides.

“Scott is a fantastic player and a proven goalscorer,” Wylde said. “He is dropping down to come to us as he can see how ambitious the club is. What he brings to us is all different types of goals whether it is free-kicks and shots inside or outside the box. He is very good with having his back to the goal and also great at holding the ball up. Everyone is going to enjoy playing with him and also watching him. We now have a very technical and gifted squad.”

