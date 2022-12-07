Camelon Juniors: Concentration lapses cost us at Leith Athletic says Mariners manager

Camelon Juniors manager Stewart Kenny

"Three lapses in concentration cost us the game,” Kenny told the Falkirk Herald. “We’ve got to learn from it quickly. It’s just disappointing that we’ve scored two away from home and come away with nothing.”

Trailing 2-0 at half-time to Stephen Scott’s double – a shot and a header – the Mariners pulled one back in the second-half when new signing Callum Robertson netted after a poor backpass.

It was 3-1 for the hosts when Kayne Paterson shot home after a cross to the back post, before a sensational second goal for Camelon when Mati Zata showed his physical strength by beating two defenders before slotting in.

The visitors came agonisingly close to snatching a late point when Scott McInnes’s header from a corner narrowly missed the far post.

"If that had gone in we would probably have stolen a point in my eyes,” Kenny said. “I don’t think we deserved anything from the game.”

Camelon, 12th with 12 points from 12 games, continue their league campaign at home to 10th-placed Coldstream this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"Coldstream pose a threat up front,” Kenny said. “They are not mid-table for no reason, they are no mugs.

"They are very rigid, hard to beat and good on the counter attack so it’s a team we need to be wary of.

"And it’s certainly the proverbial six-pointer. Hopefully we can produce a performance that gets us three points.