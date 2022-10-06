Camelon Juniors: Club move quickly to appoint new boss after Johnny Harvey's departure

Former Oakley United boss Stewart Kenny has now been appointed the club’s new manager after agreeing a deal earlier on today.

He led the Fife club to the East of Scotland first division conference B title last season after a five-year spell at the club, but moved on in the summer for a new challenge.

A club spokesperson said of the new appointment: “Camelon Juniors are delighted to announce Stewart Kenny as our new first team manager at The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium.

Stewart Kenny (Photo: Camelon Juniors)

“Stewart successfully managed Oakley United to a title win and promotion to the East of Scotland Premier League last season.”

Kenny will be joined by new assistant manager Paul McKinley who played previously with the Mariners and with Bo’ness United.

Camelon currently sit second bottom of the East of Scotland first division table after eight matches. After relegation from the top tier, they have only managed one victory so far this campaign under previous boss Harvey.

However, they have had a decent record in cup competitions and have a earned a trip to League Two side Elgin City in the Scottish Cup third round later this month.

Former boss Johnny Harvey (Photo: Alan Murray)