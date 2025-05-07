Camelon Juniors clinch East of Scotland First Division title with two games to spare

Camelon Juniors secured the East of Scotland First Division title last Saturday after a 1-0 win over Crossgates Primrose (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Camelon Juniors clinched the East of Scotland first division title with two games to spare after a 1-0 win over Crossgates Primrose last Saturday.

Jordan Kirkpatrick’s second half strike was enough to secure the championship – and automatic promotion back to the premier division – with the Mariners now seven points ahead of second-placed Bo’ness Athletic.

Camelon have only lost twice on league duty all season long. The Mariners started the campaign with Allan Moore in charge but he left the club mid-season with ex-Falkirk star Tam Scobbie being appointed in March.

After securing the title over the weekend, he said: “The boys deserve it. The performances they’ve put in whether it be with myself or with the previous management team of Allan (Moore) and Scott (Woodhouse) have merited winning the league.

"I am delighted for everyone associated with the club. The fans turned out in their numbers today, as they have done on numerous occasions. This is why you are invovled in football – to win things like league titles.

"We knew that Crossgates were going to make it difficult for us and they denied us space and made it stuffy. Kirky’s goal was the bit of quality we needed and it was a goal fit to win a league title, never mind just a match.”

The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium side now travel to Thornton Hibs this Saturday before rounding off the campaign at home to Newtongrange Star.