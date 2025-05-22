Camelon Juniors celebrate East of Scotland title success as season comes to a close

East of Scotland First Division champions Camelon Juniors rounded off a memorable season with a 4-2 defeat at home to Newtongrange Star – who themselves secured promotion after pipping Heriot-Watt University to third spot.

The Mariners marched to the title, finishing nine points ahead of Bo’ness Athletic, having switched manager mid-season with ex-Falkirk star Tam Scobbie replacing Allan Moore.

And they now return to the Premier Division with higher ambitions of pushing for promotion to the fifth tier.

On Saturday, strikers Scott Sinclair and Ross Kavanagh grabbed Camelon’s goals to turn the match around after going a goal down early on, but the visitors needed a win to secure promotion and they scored a further three goals without reply.

Champagne time as Camelon Juniors’ players celebrate their East of Scotland first division title success (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The club also hosted its end of year awards prizegiving with Sinclair taking home the player of the year and supporters’ player of the year prizes. Liam McQuaid was named players' player of the year.

Under-20s player of the year went to Reece Know while the under-20s players’ player prize went to Marc Shand.

Meanwhile, winger Marc McKenzie has departed the Mariners as squad building for next season begins.

McKenzie, who signed for the Mariners last June, went on to score 12 goals for Camelon while also claiming ten assists in all competitions, playing his part in the title success.