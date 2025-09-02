Camelon Juniors express gratitude and relief as captain Jason Walton is given all clear following collapse on pitch before Scottish Cup tie last Saturday.

Camelon Juniors captain Jason Walton has been given the all clear after being resuscitated following a suspected cardiac arrest last Saturday afternoon, his club has confirmed.

The popular footballer, 33, was set to start for the Mariners against Wigtown & Bladnoch in a Scottish Cup second preliminary round tie - but he collapsed during the warm-up and was eventually taken to the Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer. And the midfielder is now recuperating back home having received the all clear following tests on the Saturday night, and subsequently from his GP. The club - and his family and friends - have thanked the quick-thinking and crucial actions of those who administered CPR and assisted.

Camelon captain on the mend

On Saturday, after the tie was abandoned, Camelon’s director of football Steven Allison said: “Thanks to the incredible and immediate response from our club’s medical team, along with the outstanding support from the staff at Wigtown & Bladnoch FC, Jason received CPR and was quickly taken to hospital. We’re relieved to share that, after undergoing tests at the local hospital, Jason is doing well. Everyone at the club would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Wigtown & Bladnoch FC for their help, care, and support during such a difficult moment today.”

Nicola McMillan, partner of Walton, added on social media: “Thanks to everyone who has messaged Jason and myself, he has seen all your kind messages and thanks each and everyone of you, we all got a major fright but think he got an even bigger one! Can’t thank everyone that was there yesterday that helped him enough, we will be forever grateful. He’s feeling more himself today and doing well… now it’s time to take it easy and rest up.”

Many people online and other local football clubs - including the likes of Dunipace, Bo’ness United and Bo’ness Athletic - have sent messages of support.

The Mariners upcoming East of Scotland Premier Division match tomorrow night against Hutchinson Vale has been postponed, along with Saturday’s clash with Dunipace. The latter has been displaced in order for high-flying Camelon to play their Scottish Cup tie against the South of Scotland outfit. They’ll travel to Wigtown & Bladnoch this weekend knowing that a win would see them enter the first round proper - where a cracking home tie against ex-SPFL team Albion Rovers awaits should they progress.