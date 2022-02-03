Camelon Juniors can still beat drop, reckons boss Johnny Harvey

Kyle Fee wheels away after scoring to give Camelon the lead (Pictures by Scott Louden)

He also said he was content with the Mariners’ performance in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at East of Scotland Football League premier division high-flyers Linlithgow Rose.

Kyle Fee opened the scoring for the away side after being found by Kieran Anderson out wide, but goals from Lewis Payne and ex-Camelon hitman Alan Sneddon sealed the three points for a side sitting only a point off top spot.

Harvey was pleased with what he saw, he said, despite the final result and believes Camelon can lift themselves out of the bottom two.

Camelon boss Johnny Harvey is hoping lift his side out of the relegation spots

He said: “Saturday was another example of how the matches have felt since I have came into the club.

“We were unlucky and I couldn’t have asked more from the players.

“They carried out the game-plan perfectly and we had our chances.

“A point would have been a fair result, in my opinion."

Arnie Kasa battles for possession in midfield

Ten league matches in for the ex-Berwick Rangers boss, he pointed to progress made in sharpening up his team.

“The ten matches before I came in, the side had conceded more than 40 goals in that period,” he said.

“There’s only been only one game we’ve been beaten by more than a single goal and that was the previous match against Linlithgow, who are a very good side.

“When you are at the bottom, you just don’t seem to get the rub of the green.

Camelon Juniors players celebrating after going 1-0 up against Linlithgow Rose (Photo: Scott Louden)

“It feels like we are fighting an uphill battle.”

Harvey took the opportunity to praise his squad, saying it would have been easy to chuck the towel in after the way the season had started.

Camelon are 17th but have stayed in touch with the sides above and are only two points off 14th-placed Blackburn.

“What they have given me on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday has been excellent,” he said. “There are some very good players here, and the ones I have brought in have made a difference.

Linlithgow Rose and Camelon Juniors vying for possession on Saturday (Photo: Scott Louden)

“I am confident come the end of the season, we’ll be in the right place.”

With main goal-scorers Euan Baird and Mitchell Taylor both out injured, he lamented the luck of his squad.