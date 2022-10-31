Camelon Juniors: Boss Kenny rages at side 'taking their foot off the gas' in Kennoway Star Hearts draw

The Mariners sit only just outside the East of Scotland Second Division relegation zone on goal difference and they couldn’t hold onto a two goal lead in Fife.

"We’ve came out with a real purpose and pressed them well,” the boss said. “We got ourselves two goals ahead only to, truth be told, then take our foot off the gas. The reality is we’ve dropped two points from a winning position.

"We have to get closer to players and not wait on things to happen. The harsh reality is that from the 35th minute onwards we didn’t get close to them. We need to play for the full ninety.”