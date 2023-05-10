Camelon Juniors: Boss Gordon Wylde hails stopper Lewis Duffy for earning his side a point

First-choice Jacob Welna was sent off against Whitehill Welfare after 37 minutes, but Duffy made a string of saves to help Camelon come away from Ferguson Park with a point.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Wylde said: “We started the game really well and passed the ball around nicely like we usually do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sending off for Jacob (Welna) changed the game as you imagine it would do.

Camelon Juniors picked up a point at the weekend despite going down to ten men (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

“But what it did do was offer a change to young Lewis Duffy to come into the team.

“He has had a tough time at Camelon so far, letting in a few poor goals and losing a bit of confidence, but he came into the team and shone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a cold, horrible afternoon he was tremendous and he made two match-saving saves that gained us a point.”

Wylde added: “To get a point against a decent team like Whitehill Welfare away from is decent, and I think we’d have won it with eleven men on the park.

“The league doesn’t change either due the other results. If think if we continue to pick up points, then we could possibly get to seventh in the table which would be a very pleasing achievement.