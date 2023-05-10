Camelon Juniors: Boss Gordon Wylde hails stopper Lewis Duffy for earning his side a point
Camelon Juniors manager Gordon Wylde hailed deputy goalkeeper Lewis Duffy for his display on Saturday afternoon, as he credited the stopper with earning his side a point on the road in the East of Scotland First Division.
First-choice Jacob Welna was sent off against Whitehill Welfare after 37 minutes, but Duffy made a string of saves to help Camelon come away from Ferguson Park with a point.
Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Wylde said: “We started the game really well and passed the ball around nicely like we usually do.
“The sending off for Jacob (Welna) changed the game as you imagine it would do.
“But what it did do was offer a change to young Lewis Duffy to come into the team.
“He has had a tough time at Camelon so far, letting in a few poor goals and losing a bit of confidence, but he came into the team and shone.
“On a cold, horrible afternoon he was tremendous and he made two match-saving saves that gained us a point.”
Wylde added: “To get a point against a decent team like Whitehill Welfare away from is decent, and I think we’d have won it with eleven men on the park.
“The league doesn’t change either due the other results. If think if we continue to pick up points, then we could possibly get to seventh in the table which would be a very pleasing achievement.
"Our fixtures are all against the teams going for the title and believe me, the guys in the dressing room want to make sure we have a say in it. The boys are winners and we want to destroy the other teams parties.”