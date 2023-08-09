Camelon Juniors boss Gordon Wylde hails quality of team after 6-1 win

That result sees the Mariners in second spot in the East of Scotland First Division on nine points alongside Whitburn, who are just ahead on goals scored.

Star striker Scott Sinclair netted a hat-trick on the day with a James Finlay brace and Kieran Dolan strike sealing the victory.

“You always expect to win home matches but St Andrews are a very good side,” Wylde said. “To win by that margin was probably unexpected so I have to be delighted.

Camelon beat St Andrews 6-1 on Saturday (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

"I keep repeating myself but it is great for the whole club, not just the players within the group.

“Everything at the club feels like it is going in the right direction. That is us having conceded only two goals now in three league games and we have scored nine goals.

“Everything is on a high at the moment but we need to continue working hard because if you let standards slip, even a little, things can change quickly.

I do think St Andrews had a bit of an off day but the way we passed the ball really helped with not allowing them to play at all.

"I think we have learned so much, especially from the friendly we played against East Kilbride.

“I’ve taken that into training. It is so simple, you pass and you move. When the full team can do it you get that sort of result.

"Our work ethic was great too and the ability we have in the group is there for all to see.

"I would love to have known the distances some of our guys did because they never stopped. Every player really gave their all including the substitutes.

“Some of the goals today were superb. Scott Sinclair of course got a hat-trick but I am delighted for each player individually.

”We even had a few key players out today but our group is so strong. Sam Collumbine was suspended and we were missing big Liam Taggart too.”

On Tuesday night, Camelon followed up their perfect league start with a 6-0 win over Tweedmouth Rangers in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round.