Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore: That was our best performance since I came here
Goals from Marc McKenzie, Scott Sinclair and Graham Taylor sealed the three points in this East of Scotland Football League first division fixture.
“I’m over the moon, delighted,” gaffer Moore told club media. “I feel that’s the best performance we’ve had from the team since I came here, including last season.
"Boys are going out there and giving everything for us. They know that if they don’t perform then somebody else might take their jersey.”
Camelon host Bo’ness Athletic in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup 2nd Round this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.