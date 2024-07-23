Camelon boss Allan Moore looks less than enamoured by what he's watching during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Gartcairn (Pics Mark Ferguson)

​Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore has revealed that he will be without three key players for this Saturday’s 2024-25 East of Scotland Football League first division opener at Heriot-Watt University, kick-off 3pm.

"I think the first game I came in we played Heriot-Watt and unfortunately we got beaten there,” Moore told club media.

"Again it’s silly mistakes at the back that cost us.

"I’m looking forward to it. I think we’ve put together a decent squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zander Miller nets for Camelon versus Gartcairn

"The only down part of pre-season is that Ryan McElwee looks like he’s going to be out for six to eight weeks and Declan Fitzpatrick and Jordan Kirkpatrick are also injured.

"They are three very important players in the team that are going to be missing for the start of the season.”

Moore’s men finished their pre-season fixtures by following up last Saturday’s 3-1 home 525 Trophy loss to Gartcairn with a 2-1 away success against Kilsyth Rangers on Monday night.

Speaking after the Gartcairn defeat, in which Camelon’s goal was scored by Zander Miller, Moore said: “What a test it was for us, because they’ve got a team full of experienced players, very good players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zander Miller's goal against Gartcairn hits the net

"It was disappointing because two of the goals we lost were thoroughly avoidable. We put ourselves into trouble, it wasn’t a team cutting us open.

"We need to cut out those sort of mistakes because it puts us on the back foot.

"We managed to score a goal against them through Zander and at times in the game, for the first 20 minutes I felt we played some really good football. Then we got caught by the sort of goal I’d like us to score, where we play it through teams, get to the byline.”

Speaking after Monday’s win over Kilsyth, won thanks to second half strikes by Graham Taylor and Miller, Moore said: ​”I’m slightly happy, a bit happier than I was the other day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we’re still making silly mistakes that put us 1-0 down at half-time.

"So I had to raise my voice for the first time because I definitely wasn’t happy with that. It’s been too lackadaisical across the back four in all the pre-season games.

"Luckily enough, in the second half we managed to turn it around with two goals to get us the victory.

"Obviously pre-season games can see mistakes but we can’t keep doing that game after game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what his message to the Mariners players at half-time was, Moore said: “It was the same message it’s been the last couple of games.

"We’ve got to be clinical in both boxes.

"We made a mistake at the back to get them 1-0 up and we had had three or four really good chances to put ourselves ahead and didn’t take them.

"The big thing was that I gave everybody a chance to get a game.

"I switched the team about and kept some boys on the bench that might be playing on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then the fresh legs that we put on in the second half paid dividends as we managed to create a couple of chances and put them away.