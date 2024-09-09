Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore hails hard-earned draw at title rivals Bo'ness Athletic

Camelon Junior manager Allan Moore watches weekend draw (Pics Mark Ferguson)

Although he thought his team could have passed the ball better in the weekend’s 0-0 East of Scotland Football League first division draw at Bo’ness Athletic, Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore insisted getting a point against one of his side’s main title rivals was a positive outcome.

The Mariners – who had a trialist sent off late on for two bookable offences – are currently second in the table with 16 points from seven games, with Athletic just below the promotion places as they are fourth on 14 points from seven matches.

“The thought from me to start with is disappointment because obviously you want to win all your games, but looking at it realistically, I think a draw was a fair result,” Moore told club media after Saturday’s match.

“You’d two teams there that were hammer and tongs at each other.

Bo'ness Athletic (in blue) threaten The Mariners' goal

“I don’t think there was a lot of good football played, but at the end of the day, we’ve come away from an away game with a point which we need to be happy with.

“We can’t be disappointed getting a point from opponents that will probably be one of our rivals for the league this year.

"Obviously with the astroturf and the weather today, I didn’t think that helped. It was a wee bit sticky, but I said to the boys that if you're a good football player, you can play on any surface.

"The only problem is a lot of the play wasn’t on the surface. It was more up in the air than on the ground and that didn’t suit us, and I don’t think when we did get the ball we particularly played well with it – too many passes maybe and too many stray touches.

It was a very physical contest at Newtown Park

“We are usually a passing team and we didn’t pass it as well or as slickly as we could, maybe because of the surface.

“We asked them to change the game a bit in the second half, go longer and try and turn, but fair credit to the Bo’ness defence, they were really solid, just like ours.

"The only disappointment today was that Alex got sent off, which is more than disappointing on his debut.

"I think it was a rash challenge for the first foul and the second foul. He maybe needs to get a wee bit better in his decision-making but he’s a young lad and hopefully he’ll learn from it.”

Camelon visit Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Challenge Cup’s second round this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.