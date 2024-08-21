Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore delighted after cup win over Bo'ness Athletic
The Mariners, of the East of Scotland first division alongside Athletic, found themselves behind at the break on Saturday thanks to a Chris Ogilvie goal. But they surged to victory in the second half through Zander Miller’s leveller and two cracking efforts from Liam McQuaid.
"It was a really good win against a really good team,” Moore told club media. “We were disappointed at half-time but we had played some good football.
"We stopped them playing out from the back which is what they are good at doing.
“And we started to play better football and stopped going straight for the long ball. I told the guys to play our football and pass the ball.
"I had every confidence that we would get back into the game because there are goals in our team.
“Our final ball let us down early on but I knew that we could do things just a little bit better. We didn’t panic. We knew that we could get in behind in them.”
Having joined the Mariners back in March following the exit of Gordon Wylde, former Stirling Albion gaffer Moore says the new-look squad is now in a much better place.
He added: “I’ve stressed this since coming to the club last season. Myself and my assistant Scott (Woodhouse) have made a big thing about it being a squad game.
"If people are playing, we don’t want them going in a huff or falling out with us or each other in the changing room.
"That sort of environment doesn’t make for a good dressing room and a good dressing room usually leads you to having a good team out on the park.
"The boys we have brought in are players that we targeted because we knew that they would fit into the squad.
"I feel like we are now in a place where if one guy drops out – the other guy that comes in is just as good. Football players should embrace that, I certainly did when I was a player.”
Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Athletic lost 1-0 at Leith Athletic on league duty.