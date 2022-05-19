Camelon Juniors announce new stadium sponsor

The deal, that was signed officially on Wednesday afternoon, sees the ground which has been used by the club since the early 1920’s change name.

Since its establishment, the stadium has been called Carmuirs Park due to being built on farmland owing to that name.

Speaking to the Herald, club committee member Tony Smith said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Moore Equipment Hire to the Camelon Juniors family.

Stan Moore, owner of Moore Equipment Hire pictured alongside Kieran Anderson, Dave Smith and Tony Smith of Camelon Juniors. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"This partnership deal is important not just on a financial basis, but it brings another fantastic partner into the family who is as committed as we are to develop the club and the stadium to ensure that we continue to build and improve.

"We won’t hide the fact that we’ve not had a great season on the pitch but we firmly believe as a club if we can get it right off the park success will follow on the park.

"The next few years will see the ground being brought back to its former glory, but to do that we need good partners involved and we are bringing in a really strong, local, devoted sponsor.”

Stan Moore owner and founder of Moore Equipment Hire added: “We are delighted to become a premier sponsor partner with Camelon Juniors and look forward to supporting wherever possible to assist the club achieve future growth and success.

“Being able to support such an established local team gives us immense pride and we look forward to working with the board of directors, players and everyone else involved with the club going forward.”

As part of the sponsorship deal, the company based in Grangemouth have also agreed to become the principal shirt sponsor for either the home or away kit for the upcoming campaign.