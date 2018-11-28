Camelon Juniors 6 Inverkeithing HS 2: Double celebration for Mariners

Saturday was a double celebration for Camelon Juniors, who lifted their Alex Jack Cup trophy after defeating Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in the East of Scotland League.

Camelon started like a house on fire against Inverkeithing, who sit second from bottom of Conference C, scoring three times in the opening six minutes.

Camelon celebrate with their trophy after the match, held by club captain Don Morrison (Pics: Dan Rous)

Kieran Anderson had the Mariners ahead within 60 seconds and it was 2-0 within two minutes thanks to Ross Cameron. Liam McCroary added the third on six minutes and it looked like game, set and match.

But Inverkeithing pulled two back before Anderson added a second half hat-trick to his first half strike.

Manager Gordon Herd said: “I told the boys at half-time that the first half an hour was excellent and we were a joy to watch.

“I thought we were going to go on and score double figures but I don’t know what has happened after 3-0, our energy level seemed to drop and we thought it was too easy – that’s not what we are trying to get into them.

Manager Gordon Herd holds the trophy with John Miller (left) and Eamon Fullerton (right)

“We would love to play like that for 90 minutes.”

Herd hopes that the cup, which was awarded to Camelon after finalists Bo’ness United fielded an ineligible player in their semi-final victory, can give the players a taste for success, adding: “It’s good to get the first trophy as a team and we are hoping to get a couple of more this season.

"I thought it was going to be an anti-climax [given the circumstances] but the guys enjoyed it and had a night out after and a celebration in the dressing room. It’s good to get that first trophy.”