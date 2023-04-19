Camelon Juniors’ 2010s return as champions from prestigious youth tournament
A district under-13s football team has won one of Europe’s most prestigious UEFA-backed youth football tournaments, only conceding one goal during the entire duration of their successful trip down south.
Camelon Juniors’ 2010s team won the Blackpool International Cup Youth Tournament earlier this month on penalties, defeating heavily-fancied Swindon Town on penalties after a 0-0 draw – with goalkeeper Cammy Rae coming up trumps, saving two spot kicks in the shoot-out.
The under-13 11-a-side tournament was at the UCLAN arena in Preston, with Camelon facing some of the top boys club and pro youth teams from Holland, Poland, Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
The team qualified from Group E with six points, scoring five goals in the group outings with only one goal conceded, beating Cork outfit Pearse Celtic and Brechin City Youth Academy along the way.
By getting out of the group, they qualified for the elimination knock-out rounds, beating fellow Scottish sides Dalkeith Thistle and Linwood Rangers in the quarter and semi-final ties to reach the final.
In the final, Camelon were down to just 11 fit players with no substitutes, but they managed to hold their nerve with Connor Lang scoring the final penalty that helped seal a stunning cup victory.