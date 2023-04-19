News you can trust since 1845
Camelon Juniors’ 2010s return as champions from prestigious youth tournament

A district under-13s football team has won one of Europe’s most prestigious UEFA-backed youth football tournaments, only conceding one goal during the entire duration of their successful trip down south.

By Ben Kearney
Published 19th Apr 2023, 21:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 22:11 BST

Camelon Juniors’ 2010s team won the Blackpool International Cup Youth Tournament earlier this month on penalties, defeating heavily-fancied Swindon Town on penalties after a 0-0 draw – with goalkeeper Cammy Rae coming up trumps, saving two spot kicks in the shoot-out.

The under-13 11-a-side tournament was at the UCLAN arena in Preston, with Camelon facing some of the top boys club and pro youth teams from Holland, Poland, Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

The team qualified from Group E with six points, scoring five goals in the group outings with only one goal conceded, beating Cork outfit Pearse Celtic and Brechin City Youth Academy along the way.

Camelon Juniors’ 2010s team pictured with their Blackpool International Cup Youth Tournament trophy after winning the competition earlier this month (Photo: Michael Gillen)Camelon Juniors’ 2010s team pictured with their Blackpool International Cup Youth Tournament trophy after winning the competition earlier this month (Photo: Michael Gillen)
By getting out of the group, they qualified for the elimination knock-out rounds, beating fellow Scottish sides Dalkeith Thistle and Linwood Rangers in the quarter and semi-final ties to reach the final.

In the final, Camelon were down to just 11 fit players with no substitutes, but they managed to hold their nerve with Connor Lang scoring the final penalty that helped seal a stunning cup victory.

Camelon's players celebrate scoring in one of the the earlier matches (Pics by Kenny Lang)Camelon's players celebrate scoring in one of the the earlier matches (Pics by Kenny Lang)
Camelon beat a number of fellow Scottish sides to win the tournamentCamelon beat a number of fellow Scottish sides to win the tournament
