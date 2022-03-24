Camelon: Harvey blames players for letting supporters down

Star are also in the relegation danger zone in 16th place, one above Camelon, but they’re now seven points ahead thanks to that victory.

Harvey told the Herald: “Over the course of the season, we’ve been beaten on occasions and been unlucky and just not had that bit of luck, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday. They just wanted it more than us.

“I have no complaints about the result and that is inexcusable.

Camelon boss Johnny Harvey (Picture: Scott Louden)

“They tried harder than us and worked harder than us.

“You could see the desire they had compared to our players, so I feel we’re letting a lot of people down at this club, including our supporters.”

Harvey added: “The pattern of the goals we concede are shocking and they always seem to come one after the other in short spells.

“Lapses in concentration for periods have cost us dearly.

“People aren’t doing what they should be on the pitch and it just isn’t acceptable.

“It doesn’t sit well with me at all.”

Camelon’s goals came from Kyle Samson and Bo’ness Athletic loanee Callum Sheridan.