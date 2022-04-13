Camelon go bottom after late defeat
Camelon’s sorry season continued as they plummeted to the foot of the East of Scotland Football League premier division table after losing 1-0 at home to Whitehall Welfare.
By Ben Kearney
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:15 am
The visitors have now leapfrogged Johnny Harvey’s side into second-bottom spot and leave the Mariners bottom.
Ewan McKinlay’s late goal sealed the deserved win.
Harvey said: “It’s just not been good enough and it feels annoying having to say the same things all the time, but what else can I say?
“The first half was okay but in the second we didn’t do anywhere near enough and we lost a late goal.
“We are down at the bottom now and for pride at least we need to try and lift ourselves back off it and up the table as far as we can go.”