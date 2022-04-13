Camelon go bottom after late defeat

The visitors have now leapfrogged Johnny Harvey’s side into second-bottom spot and leave the Mariners bottom.

Ewan McKinlay’s late goal sealed the deserved win.

Harvey said: “It’s just not been good enough and it feels annoying having to say the same things all the time, but what else can I say?

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camelon boss Johnny Harvey (Picture: Scott Louden)

“The first half was okay but in the second we didn’t do anywhere near enough and we lost a late goal.