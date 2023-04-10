Camelon on the attack during last weekend's home draw against Glenrothes (Pics by Alan Murray)

James Finlay’s third goal in three league games put the Mariners ahead after 42 minutes, with the second-placed visitors then earning a draw thanks to a stunning 75th-minute bicycle kick by Stuart Cargill.

Camelon boss Gordon Wylde told club media: “I think it was a hard working performance.

"You’ve got to give a lot of the guys credit. They came off a hard game on Wednesday (a 2-0 league win at Burntisland Shipyard) when we had to win and we did win at a difficult place.

Camelon boss Gordon Wylde surveys Saturday's game against Glenrothes

"Then to come here today against a team second and with three games in hand on the team at the top (Dunbar United), overall you’ve got to say it’s a good point, we’ve got to be happy.

"I think it was a hard fought game. I thought our goal was great. Reece Glackin drops in and he manages to go down the side, Stephen Day drops it back, Jamie McAllister manages to get across the face and James does what he’s good at which is putting it in.

"James is a very good, composed player. He’s played at a higher level than here. Last year at Syngenta we brought him in from East Kilbride and a lot of clubs were looking to get James.

"Steven Allison (Camelon director of football) and myself managed to get him to come to Camelon. So I think he’s going to be a good addition.

Aerial duel is hotly contested

"He’s probably not up at the fitness levels just yet but we’re absolutely delighted with James.

"At that particular time (when Finlay scored) I felt we could go on and win the game. But I’ve got to say that a lot of the boys were tired after the two games because we have not probably trained in two weeks either.

"Because the first Burntisland game was cancelled, we had a wee session on the Thursday, then we’ve played the game and come here today.”

Camelon, 11th in the table with 26 points from 23 games, are seven points above the relegation zone although third bottom Lochore Welfare have four games in hand.