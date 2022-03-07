Camelon demolish Hawick to pick up confidence boosting league cup win
Camelon Juniors boss Johnny Harvey said his side gave themselves a much needed lift, after they beat Conference B side Hawick Royal Albert 8-1 in the League Cup Section I on Saturday.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:11 pm
Amongst the goalscorers were new signings 17-year-old Joseph Bevan and Callum Sheridan – who has joined on loan from Bo’ness Athletic.
Speaking to the Herald, Harvey said: “We played extremely well on the day against a side who are better than the result maybe suggests.
"It was a positive afternoon with so many young players on the pitch, and with so many goalscorers.
"Hopefully going into the weekend in the league against Inverkeithing, it gives us a lift. Staying up is our only aim and its still possible.”