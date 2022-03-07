Camelon demolish Hawick to pick up confidence boosting league cup win

Camelon's Arnie Kasa looks to control the ball (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Amongst the goalscorers were new signings 17-year-old Joseph Bevan and Callum Sheridan – who has joined on loan from Bo’ness Athletic.

Speaking to the Herald, Harvey said: “We played extremely well on the day against a side who are better than the result maybe suggests.

"It was a positive afternoon with so many young players on the pitch, and with so many goalscorers.

New loanee Callum Sheridan scored the opener on his Mariners debut