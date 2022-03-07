Camelon demolish Hawick to pick up confidence boosting league cup win

Camelon Juniors boss Johnny Harvey said his side gave themselves a much needed lift, after they beat Conference B side Hawick Royal Albert 8-1 in the League Cup Section I on Saturday.

By Ben Kearney
Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:11 pm
Camelon's Arnie Kasa looks to control the ball (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Amongst the goalscorers were new signings 17-year-old Joseph Bevan and Callum Sheridan – who has joined on loan from Bo’ness Athletic.

Speaking to the Herald, Harvey said: “We played extremely well on the day against a side who are better than the result maybe suggests.

"It was a positive afternoon with so many young players on the pitch, and with so many goalscorers.

New loanee Callum Sheridan scored the opener on his Mariners debut

"Hopefully going into the weekend in the league against Inverkeithing, it gives us a lift. Staying up is our only aim and its still possible.”

